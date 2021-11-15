Hyundai Motor chief reappointed as president of World Archery Asia

Sports

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 10:29 am

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun was re-elected to lead World Archery Asia, the largest organisation promoting archery in Asia, for the fifth time on Sunday, said the automaker.

At the group's general meeting in Dhaka on Friday, Chung was reappointed as the institution's president.

According to the group, 26 of the 28 member countries in attendance voted in favour of Chung leading the organisation for the next four years.

Chung will become the first person in WAA history to serve as president for five consecutive terms, said the organisation. In 2005, he was appointed to the office for the first time.

"As the new appointed president of the WAA, I will work with the new executives to raise the international status of Asian archery (as a sport), continually develop the sport in Asian countries and contribute to its expansion," Hyundai Motor Group chairman was quoted as saying in a press release.

The Hyundai Motor Group has maintained its support for archery.

The organisation has been a key supporter of the Korean national archery team, which won four gold medals and finished first in the archery category in this year's Tokyo Olympics.

In January, Chung was re-elected as the president of the Korea Archery Association.
 

Hyundai Motor / Archery

