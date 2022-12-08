The all new Hyundai Creta hits Dhaka roads

Hyundai's all-new Creta 2023 SUV was finally unveiled at their 3S Center in Tejgaon on Thursday, 1 December.

The crossover features a 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a CVT gearbox, that pushes power to the front wheels. The engine produces about 113 BHP at 6300 rpm, and 144 Nm of max torque at 4500 rpm.

Similar model Cretas, which are available in neighboring countries like India and Vietnam, tend to provide a mileage of 17 km/l, but these cars will definitely produce different numbers here due to the chaotic and unpredictable nature of Dhaka traffic. If one is to make an educated assumption, a car of this size, powered by a 1.5-litre engine, will probably get around 6-8 km/l in the city.

Photo: Courtesy

This brand new five-seater comes with an edgy and masculine design; the Creta commands respect. Although, it somehow still feels a bit outdated. The stance and the exterior does little to set it apart from every other SUV on the road. The car has recessed LED headlights, a grille with integrated DRLs (daytime running lamps) and LED taillights. It stands on 17-inch diamond alloy rims and comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof and a 10.25-inch advanced cluster.

The Hyundai Creta is priced at TK 43,50,000, although the tag will increase with every upgrade you choose to integrate from the dealer. It is a direct competitor of cars like the Nissan X Trail and Honda CRV.

Photo: Courtesy

One of the greatest advantages of owning a 1.5L SUV in Bangladesh is its AIT, especially when compared to SUVs with bigger motors. You end up saving a lot of money; you end up paying a measly TK 25,000 every year.

The Creta was unveiled in Bangladesh by Mutassim Daiaan, Director and CEO of Fair Technology Limited, the official distributor of Hyundai in the country.

Photo: Courtesy

During the launch he said that Fair Technology has already established a Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park, Kaliakoir, Gazipur. "The factory is on the verge of operation and Hyundai cars, made in Bangladesh, will hopefully be seen on Dhaka roads next year."

"Fair Technology has brought the all new Creta 2023 to introduce the best technology to the customers of Bangladesh. This is very much within the affordability of customers looking for a vehicle in the SUV segment. Original spare parts will be easily available and we hope to provide world standard after sales services," he added.

Photo: Courtesy

Specification

Engine: Smartstream G1.5 MPI I4

Transmission: CVT

Power: 115 Bhp

Torque: 144 Nm

Price: Tk43.50 lakh