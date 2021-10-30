'Hazard can transfer away from Real Madrid if he wants': Carlo Ancelotti

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 06:21 pm

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 06:21 pm

Injuries kept the prime Hazard away from ruling the field of Santiago Bernabeu, which was not the case during the veteran's Stamford Bridge days.

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 06:21 pm
Eden Hazard in his Real Madrid presentation; Image: Reuters
Eden Hazard in his Real Madrid presentation; Image: Reuters

Eden Hazard has been left on the bench for most parts of the ongoing season and his Real Madrid journey is no longer consisted of being in the first team XI.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has indicated that he would be happy for Eden Hazard to leave Real Madrid in the new year, with the manager claiming that he has never kept a player at a club against their will.

The captain of Belgium national side has had a very disappointing tenue at Real Madrid since his astonishing move from Chelsea back in 2019. Injuries kept the prime Hazard away from ruling the field of Santiago Bernabeu, which was not the case during the veteran's Stamford Bridge days.

Though he was a member of the squad that claimed the crown in La Liga in his first term, he was restricted to just 16 top-flight games through injury, scoring only once.

Hazard managed only 14 matches the subsequent campaign, as Madrid finished the 2020-21 season empty-handed and the arrival of Ancelotti has seen him pressed further to the fringes in a sense.

Now, with his place in the starting line-up relinquished to Vinicius Junior, the unhappy attacker has been linked with a January exit - and his manager has suggested he is free to leave if he wants.

"Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave," Ancelotti stated on Friday, "In my own personal opinion I don't have any doubts about that."

Asked on Vinicius, who is tipped to keep Hazard on the bench once more for this weekend's clash against Elche in La Liga, the coach added that he did not believe he was pushing the starlet.

"I don't think so," he stated. "He's fine, he's young and recovers better than others. If he has a problem or suffers a drop in form then we can rest him. But right now we are very happy with him."

Whether Hazard features or not, Madrid will know that they need victory to keep themselves firmly in the mix near the summit of La Liga when they travel to Elche.

Beyond that, Shakhtar Donetsk await in the Champions League, as Los Blancos look to build upon last season's semi-final finish to establish their European dominance once more.

As for the forward, he will continue to mull over the viability of finding a new club elsewhere - albeit one willing to match his wage demands and take a risk on his injury record.

