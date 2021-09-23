Hasan Mahmud set for treatment abroad after back injury relapse

Photo: NZC
Photo: NZC

21-year-old Bangladesh quick Hasan Mahmud sustained a back injury during the team's tour of New Zealand earlier this year and has been away from action since then. The rehabilitation went quite well and the pacer started to bowl with fifty percent effort. That's when the pain returned and he now requires advanced treatment abroad, according to Dr Debashish Chowdhury, the chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Dr Chowdhury said, "He's been under our observation for some time now. We have examined him in different ways but couldn't find any major problem. So I feel he needs to undergo a biochemical assessment so that we can find out what his problem actually is."

But there is no facility of biochemical assessment in Bangladesh as per Chowdhury and therefore, the pacer needs to be sent abroad.

"We are trying to send Hasan to a country where there are facilities of biochemical assessment. But the process is difficult right now with travel restrictions due to Covid-19. We've been in constant touch with some countries and hopefully, we'll be able to send him abroad in two to three weeks," Chowdhury mentioned. 

Hasan Mahmud impressed one and all with his raw pace and brilliant death bowling in domestic limited-over competitions. The youngster made his debut last year in a T20I against Zimbabwe. Mahmud made his debut in ODIs against the West Indies at home in January this year. He last played an ODI in Dunedin on March 20 this year. The promising fast bowler hasn't featured in any form of cricket since that match due to the back injury.

 

