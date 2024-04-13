Significant progress made, hijacked MV Abdullah and crew will be freed very soon: Hasan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 09:43 pm

Related News

Significant progress made, hijacked MV Abdullah and crew will be freed very soon: Hasan

However, the minister did not provide any other details regarding the rescue of the sailors or the cargo ship.

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 09:43 pm
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

Hijacked Bangladeshi flag carrier MV Abdullah and its 23 crew are expected to be freed from the captivity of Somali pirates, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (13 April).

"You will hear good news very soon. All I can say is that the sailors will be freed very soon. We will be able to free the ship as well. Significant progress has already been made [to this end]," Hasan said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of 'Chatgaiyan Eid Ananda Utshab' at Laldighi Chattar in Chattogram city.

However, the minister did not provide any other details regarding the rescue of the sailors or the cargo ship.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 12 March, the Bangladeshi flag carrier MV Abdullah, carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to Dubai, was captured by pirates, along with 23 sailors. The ship is now anchored off the coast of Gedoberjan in Somalia.

Meanwhile, responding to a recent comment by BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury,  the foreign minister said the BNP is more dangerous than Somali pirates.

"The Somali pirates didn't torture any of the Bangladeshi sailors or burn people to death as BNP does.

"The BNP can become more dangerous than the Somali pirates under the leadership of those like Amir Khasru.

Hasan made the remarks referring to Amir Khasru's recent criticism of the ruling Awami League where he said, "The Bangladeshi pirates are more dangerous than the Somali pirates."

Also responding to BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement that the country's people are suffering and cannot celebrate Eid well, Hasan said Fakhrul has no peace in his mind so he is making such comments.

The country's people celebrated this Eid with great joy and festivity, he said. 

Top News

Hasan Mahmud / Bangladesh / Somali Pirates / MV Abdullah

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

1d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

1d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

1h | Videos
Daily sales of spoons are over lakh taka

Daily sales of spoons are over lakh taka

2h | Videos
What is the solution of ocean pollution?

What is the solution of ocean pollution?

3h | Videos
The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

5h | Videos