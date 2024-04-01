Necessary to see whether militancy has entered Buet or not: Foreign minister

It is necessary to see whether militancy has entered the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (1 April).

"I respect the movement of ordinary students in Buet. But there is fear of Buet turning into a hub of militancy, taking the opportunity of ordinary students' movement. This is not acceptable at all. It is also necessary to see whether militancy has entered Buet or not," Hasan said.

Hasan, also Awami League's joint general secretary, made the remarks while speaking as a chief guest at a discussion marking the 56th anniversary of the Bangladesh Film Journalists' Association.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and actor Ferdous Ahmed MP spoke as special guests.

Hasan said there was always student politics in Buet and many seasoned politicians of the country have come from the institution.

"A group boycotted the election and then looked to foreigners to see if anything happens in their favour. But as world leaders congratulated the prime minister, their hopes were not fulfilled. They are the ones who want to depoliticise the entire country starting with Buet," Hasan said.

The foreign minister said an untoward incident happened in Buet but they have to find out whether banned militant groups are active there amidst a ban on progressive politics.

"There has been an incident of the expulsion of a Buet student from the campus for being involved in politics outside the campus — there is a question about what kind of decision this is," said the minister.

The foreign minister also laid importance on cultural practices.

Raju Alim, minister (Press) of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi; Shaban Mahmud, President of BFUJ; Omar Farooq, Convener of Editors' Forum; Rafiqul Islam Ratan and Rimon Mahfuz, among others, were present.