'This has always been my dream': Shakib's 'graduation dream' comes true

Shakib Al Hasan has been playing international cricket since 2006. In these 17 long years, Shakib has given all his attention towards cricket. But he continued his studies as well, irregularly. Finally, the experienced all-rounder of Bangladesh is now a graduate.

Shakib completed his BBA from American International University-Bangladesh at the age of 36. No matter how old he is, graduation is a great achievement for him and the Bangladesh Test and T20 captain participated in the convocation organised at AIUB's Dhaka campus on Sunday.

Pictures and videos of Shakib participating in the convocation are already floating on social media where Shakib is seen wearing a special uniform for the graduation ceremony. Thanks to these pictures and videos, Shakib's family name has been revealed. The whole world knows him as Shakib Al Hasan, but as a student of AIUB, his name is Khondaker Shakib Al Hasan, and his ID number is 09-14177-2.

Shakib spent a long time in the convocation and delivered a speech. He said that graduating has always been his dream and it has come true today.

"I am really nervous. It feels the same as I was feeling when I got my Test cap during my debut," a smiling Shakib said.

"Even in 2009, when I had already played international cricket for three years, my mother used to ask how my studies were going whenever she called me. Today I am very happy and very proud that finally, a dream of mine has come true. I may have achieved a lot on the field, but this has always been my dream," he added.

"It's great to see everyone. Hope everyone's life will move forward. I will say only one thing, when you dream, dream big. Set goals and work honestly, I am sure all your dreams will come true. We all will take Bangladesh forward," Shakib concluded.

Bangladesh national team is currently in Sylhet to play a three-match ODI series against Ireland. They already won the first match by 183 runs which is also their biggest victory by runs. Shakib played a crucial part scoring 93 runs and picking up a wicket in the match.