Hardik Pandya accused of raping woman after consuming hard drugs

It seems that Hardik Pandya just cannot stay out of trouble. The cricket all-rounder, whose wild partying and form has been a subject of disdain for Indian cricket fans is now in some serious trouble, owing to allegations of molesting and raping a woman under the influence of hard drugs.

A woman, who has been identified as the wife of a former close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, has accused him and a bunch of other people of consuming hard drugs, and assaulting her sexually. She has also alleged that the group of men who assaulted her, performed "unnatural sexual acts," while assaulting her.

Although a complaint has been filed by the woman with the Santacruz Police in Mumbai, an FIR hasn't been filed as of writing this report. The police put out a statement saying that they are still investigating and conducting inquiries to ascertain the validity of these claims.

Things turned a little murkier when the woman in question revealed that her husband, Riyaz Bhati, had pushed her into prostitution and would often use her as a honeytrap to trap his business associates and other 'high-profile' people.

Along with Hardik, former Indian Cricketer Munaf Patel, former chair of the Indian Premier League and Indian National Congress leader Rajeev Shukla, and businessmen Prithviraj Kothari have also been named in the complaint, which states that the three of them would often meet up with her, had molested her a number of times, and had assaulted her sexually, while being high on drugs.

A copy of the complaint has been shared with the press. On one of the pages, the woman has stated that Shukla and his friends, which included Hardik, forced her to dance naked, and then went on to assault her when she refused and tried running away.

The reason Mumbai Police hasn't filed an FIR as of yet, they say, is because the matter is still under preliminary investigation, and no evidence has been found to corroborate the alleged victim's claim, as of yet.