Hard-hitting Jacks in England squad for Bangladesh ODIs

After Tom Abell's injury withdrawal last week, England has called up Will Jacks for the one-day portion of their white-ball tour to Bangladesh.

"Will Jacks has been called into the squad and is due to arrive in Dhaka this evening. Jacks has been in New Zealand with our Test squad," ECB stated.

Tom Abell was ruled out before the series after suffering a side strain with the England Lions during their tour of Sri Lanka last week.

The hard-hitting Jacks is yet to make his ODI debut. He has played two Tests and as many T20Is for England.

Jacks has the experience of playing in Bangladesh, having participated at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) last year for Chattogram Challengers.