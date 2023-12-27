'Happiest man alive': Hojlund joy after ending Man Utd drought

Sports

AFP
27 December, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 09:20 am

Related News

'Happiest man alive': Hojlund joy after ending Man Utd drought

Hojlund had gone 14 games without a league goal since his August move from Atalanta for £72 million ($91 million).

AFP
27 December, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 09:20 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rasmus Hojlund admitted he was the "happiest man alive" after the Manchester United striker finally scored his first Premier League goal to seal Tuesday's dramatic 3-2 win against Aston Villa.

Hojlund had gone 14 games without a league goal since his August move from Atalanta for £72 million ($91 million).

The Dane, who had scored five times in the Champions League for United, saved his maiden Premier League strike for the perfect moment when he swivelled to fire home off the post in the 82nd minute.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

That capped United's recovery from two goals down to beat title-chasing Villa at Old Trafford, ending the hosts' four-game winless run in all competitions.

Hojlund appeared on the brink of tears during his wild goal celebration and he said: "It has been a while but yes I am very happy.

"I am the happiest man alive right now. You can see from the celebrations as well."

Amid a difficult season for both Erik ten Hag's side and Hojlund, the 20-year-old insisted he never lost faith in his ability.

"As the manager has said before I have scored a few goals in the Champions League but of course it has been a while in the Premier League before scoring. Now I have got it and I hope I can just build on that and keep going," he said.

"First-time finish in off the post, good finish so I'm happy. I'm happy for the three of us attackers as well because we showed a lot of character today, and a lot of confidence."

Football

manchester united / Rasmus Hojlund / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

2h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

2h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

2h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The United States started attacking Iraq!

The United States started attacking Iraq!

12h | Videos
Child abuse images created with AI

Child abuse images created with AI

42m | Videos
Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

2h | Videos
Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

13h | Videos