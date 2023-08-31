Haaland crowned winner of Uefa Men's Player of the Year award

Hindustan Times
31 August, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 11:49 pm

The former Dortmund striker smashed 52 goals in 53 games across all competitions in his record-breaking season.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Goal-machine Erling Haaland has been crowned the winner of the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. The 23-year-old had a goal-fest season with Manchester City. 

The former Dortmund striker smashed 52 goals in 53 games across all competitions in his record-breaking season.

Haaland secured the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League titles for Man City. The Norwegian has outclassed his teammate Kevin De Bruyne and record-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi to win the famous trophy for the first time. 

"This was my dream when I was young. The trophy also gives me so much motivation to keep working. It's free motivation and I'm so happy," Haaland said after winning the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. 

Haaland scored 12 goals in the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023. He also became the third player to net five goals in a game last season. Haaland scored 36 goals in the English top flight - a record that was completed by the Man City star with four hat-tricks.

