Haaland to make Man City return against Burnley after foot injury

Haaland's return could prove pivotal for holders City, who are second in the Premier League standings and trail leaders Liverpool by five points but have a game in hand. City also have Champions League and FA Cup fixtures in February.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Manchester City will finally have striker Erling Haaland back in the squad when they play Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

Haaland is the joint-top goalscorer in the league this season with 14, level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, but has not played since fracturing a bone in his foot in a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Dec. 6.

"Apparently he will be selected, yeah. The first time he's back," Guardiola told reporters. "We have all the squad (fit), we are stronger. He is an important player for us."
 

Haaland's return could prove pivotal for holders City, who are second in the Premier League standings and trail leaders Liverpool by five points but have a game in hand. City also have Champions League and FA Cup fixtures in February.

The 23-year-old Norwegian has 19 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season.

Four days after Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp shocked the football world with news he would leave the club at the end of the season, Guardiola was asked if he is thinking about leaving City.

"I have everything that a manager could dream (of)," he said. "(The club) have supported me. We've changed a lot of players in the last few years but they've always been supportive.

"I still feel good and, of course, one day it is going to finish, but I don't think about that right now."

