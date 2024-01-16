Messi beats Haaland and Mbappe to win Fifa Best award

Sports

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 03:15 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 03:22 am

Related News

Messi beats Haaland and Mbappe to win Fifa Best award

Messi is perhaps a surprise winner, given the voting period did not include the 2022 World Cup, when he sensationally led Argentina to the trophy.

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 03:15 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 03:22 am
Photo: Fifa
Photo: Fifa

Lionel Messi has won The Best FIFA Men's Player award, beating fellow nominees Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the gong at a ceremony in London.

Messi is perhaps a surprise winner, given the voting period did not include the 2022 World Cup, when he sensationally led Argentina to the trophy.

Messi's World Cup exploits appeared to have cast a long shadow. During the period that applies to the award, he scored nine goals in 21 matches for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the summer he left at the end of his contract, joining up with MLS side Inter Miami despite a mooted return to Barcelona. He was part of the team that won the Leagues Cup, and also scored 11 times in 14 matches with his new team.

For the national team, he has five goals in three games.

Haaland was widely tipped to win the award after enjoying an exceptional 2023, winning the Treble under Pep Guardiola in his first season at the Etihad Stadium.

In his debut Premier League campaign, he crushed the goalscoring record with 36 goals in 35 appearances - while he bagged an astonishing 52 goals in all competitions.

Top News / Football

Lionel Messi / Erling Haaland / Kylian Mbappe / FIFA Best Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haruki Murakami at his jazz bar, Peter Cat, in Sendagaya, Tokyo, 1978.

Haruki Murakami: Old threads dipped in contemporary colours

14h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Dhaka shivers

18h | Features
Photo: Reuters

Bringing down a house of cards: South Africa Vs Israel at The Hague

18h | Panorama
A portion of Prince of Wales bakery. Photo: Rajib Dhar

'Our predicament is manifold': The last of the traditional Dhaka bakers

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

7h | Videos
The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

8h | Videos
China-Egypt united for the sake of world trade

China-Egypt united for the sake of world trade

9h | Videos
Bangladesh to propose comprehensive changes to India travel agreement

Bangladesh to propose comprehensive changes to India travel agreement

6h | Videos