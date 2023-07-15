Green 'happy to bat anywhere' in quest for Ashes return

Green was sidelined with a minor hamstring strain and in his absence replacement Mitchell Marsh shone with the bat, scoring a century in Australia's first innings in their three-wicket loss at Headingley.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Cameron Green says he is prepared to bat in Australia's top order to reclaim a place in the Ashes line-up for their meeting with England at Old Trafford next week after missing the third test due to injury.

Green was sidelined with a minor hamstring strain and in his absence replacement Mitchell Marsh shone with the bat, scoring a century in Australia's first innings in their three-wicket loss at Headingley.

Marsh's form means he is expected to retain his place for the fourth test, which begins on Wednesday, with Green more likely to challenge opening batter David Warner, who struggled in Leeds, for a spot in the line-up.

"It might be a bit tougher as an allrounder when you have to bowl your 15 to 20 (overs) a game and then also bat No.4," said Green.

"I think being an allrounder…probably Shane Watson is the only (opener) who comes to mind doing that. I'm not too sure how much he bowled.

"But I think anyone would be happy to bat anywhere to play test cricket.

"You always put your hand up for selection but have to wait and see what selectors think."

Watson was the last allrounder to open the batting for Australia, doing so 29 times during his 59-test career, while Green, who bowled an average of 15 overs in the first two Ashes tests, has never batted above No. 4 in first class cricket.

Unlike many of his team mates, Green remained at Australia's training base during the nine day pause between the third and fourth tests.

The 24-year-old declared himself fit for the decisive clash, with his side holding a 2-1 series lead with two tests remaining.

"It was nice to have a bit of a break," he said. "The body is all good."

