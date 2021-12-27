Gayle with Shakib in Barishal, Mahmudullah-Tamim-Mashrafe in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will start on January 21 next year. The players' draft of the domestic T20 tournament is being held on December 27.

Before the draft, Fortune Barisal recruited Shakib Al Hasan. On the day of the draft, it was revealed that they have also included Chris Gayle, the batting storm of West Indies.

Dhaka picked national team T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad from outside the draft. The team under the supervision of BCB recruited Tamim Iqbal for the first call from the draft. Then in the third call, they took Mashrafe bin Mortaza, the most successful ODI captain of the national team. These three cricketers are going to play together for the first time in BPL.

Comilla Victorians have included Mustafizur Rahman in the team from outside the draft. From the draft, they have included Liton Kumar Das in the squad. Sylhet Sunrisers have taken Taskin Ahmed directly in the team. Khulna Tigers have picked Mushfiqur Rahim from outside the draft.

TEAMS

Cumilla Victorians: Mustafizur Rahman (from outside the draft).

From the draft: Liton Kumar Das, Shohidul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Tanvir Islam, Kusal Mendis, Oshane Thomas, Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sumon Khan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan (from Cumilla Academy).

Dhaka: Mahmudullah Riyad (from outside the draft).

From the draft: Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Bin Mortuza, Shuvagoto Hom Chpwdhury, Mohammad Shahzad, Fazal Haque Farooki, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Arafat Sunny, Imranuzzaman, Shafiul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo.

Sylhet Sunrisers: Taskin Ahmed, Dinesh Chandimal Lokuge, Kesrick Williams, Colin Alexander (from outside the draft).

From the draft: Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Mithun, Al Amin Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shohag Gazi, Alok Kapali, Muktar Ali, Siraj Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman, Nadif Chowdhury, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy, Sunjamul Islam.

Khulna Tigers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Naveen ul Haq, Bhanuka Rajapakse (from outside the draft).

From the draft: Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi, Sekkuge Prasanna, Sikandar Raza, Farhad Reza, Rony Talukdar, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Ali Anik, Nabil Samad.

Chattogram Challengers: Nasum Ahmed, Benny Howell, Kennar Lewis (from outside the draft).

From the draft: Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain Dhruvo, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Chadwick Walton, Rayad Emrit, Rezaur Rahman Raja, Sabbir Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Akbar Ali, Naeem Islam.

Fortune Barisal: Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Gayle, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danushka Gunathilaka (from outside the draft).

From the draft: Quazir Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Saikat Ali, Niroshan Dickwella, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Salman Hossain, Irfan Shukkur.