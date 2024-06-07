‘Tomorrow is a new day’: Shanto feels Tigers ‘ready’ for Sri Lanka challenge

Sports

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 02:40 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 02:44 am

Related News

‘Tomorrow is a new day’: Shanto feels Tigers ‘ready’ for Sri Lanka challenge

Bangladesh have not been in good form, having lost the three-match series to the USA and thrashed by India in the World Cup warm-up fixture. But Shanto said everyone is working hard in the nets to solve the problems.

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 02:40 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 02:44 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Ahead of their all-important T20 World Cup opener on 8 May, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said the players are in "better shape" at the moment and "ready" to take on the Sri Lanka challenge. 

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka rivalry has grown into a very spicy one over the years and their last meeting in an ICC event saw the "Timed Out" drama unfold. With South Africa in imperious form, the match is a must-win game for both the sides.

Bangladesh have not been in good form, having lost the three-match series to the USA and thrashed by India in the World Cup warm-up fixture. But Shanto said everyone is working hard in the nets to solve the problems. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Yes, it's true that the top order has not performed recently," Shanto told reporters ahead of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup opener. "But tomorrow is a new day and everyone is giving their hundred percent and everyone is in a better shape now."

"We have to stop worrying about what happened in the past and [think that] tomorrow is a new day. I think on the new day, whoever gets set has to take the big responsibility of finishing well," he added.

When asked about the preparations leading up to the tournament and ahead of the opening game, Shanto seemed pretty satisfied. 

"I think we are well-prepared. We have tried to take the full advantage of the facilities. We have looked to take the positives out of the training sessions. I think the players are ready," he said. 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

6h | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

4h | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

7h | Features
Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

16h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Focus on development of sports

Focus on development of sports

5h | Videos
Budget in brief

Budget in brief

7h | Videos
MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

7h | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

8h | Videos