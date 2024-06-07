‘Tomorrow is a new day’: Shanto feels Tigers ‘ready’ for Sri Lanka challenge

Ahead of their all-important T20 World Cup opener on 8 May, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said the players are in "better shape" at the moment and "ready" to take on the Sri Lanka challenge.

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka rivalry has grown into a very spicy one over the years and their last meeting in an ICC event saw the "Timed Out" drama unfold. With South Africa in imperious form, the match is a must-win game for both the sides.

Bangladesh have not been in good form, having lost the three-match series to the USA and thrashed by India in the World Cup warm-up fixture. But Shanto said everyone is working hard in the nets to solve the problems.

"Yes, it's true that the top order has not performed recently," Shanto told reporters ahead of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup opener. "But tomorrow is a new day and everyone is giving their hundred percent and everyone is in a better shape now."

"We have to stop worrying about what happened in the past and [think that] tomorrow is a new day. I think on the new day, whoever gets set has to take the big responsibility of finishing well," he added.

When asked about the preparations leading up to the tournament and ahead of the opening game, Shanto seemed pretty satisfied.

"I think we are well-prepared. We have tried to take the full advantage of the facilities. We have looked to take the positives out of the training sessions. I think the players are ready," he said.