We want to take it match by match in T20 World Cup: Shoriful Islam

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 03:04 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Fast bowler Shoriful Islam said Bangladesh want to take it match by match in the ongoing T20 World Cup and win as many matches as possible.

Shoriful's participation in the opening match against Sri Lanka on 8 June remains a doubt after he sustained an injury on his bowling hand during the warm-up match against India on Saturday. He had six stitches on his left hand. 

Bangladesh are in Group D along with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal. They will have to win at least three matches to make it to the Super 8s of the tournament which seems like a real tough job after Bangladesh's recent performances in T20Is. After losing a home match against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh lost the series to the co-hosts USA and then surrendered to India in the only warm-up match they got to play.

But Shoriful, like other players, is confident of doing well in the tournament. 

"Everyone watches the World Cup. So there's an extra focus on those games. I think it's a bit more special to be able to play in the World Cup than any other series," he said in a video released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) socials on Tuesday.

"Everyone wants to do better than the previous World Cup. Personally, the team and I want to take it match by match and win as many as possible," Shoriful added.

The Bangladesh team is full of youngsters in the side, and they will need to step up if Bangladesh are to qualify for the second round. Shoriful said no one thinks about seniors or juniors, rather see the team as a family.

"We don't think about senior juniors in the team. We see this as a family."

"Riyad bhai, despite being the most senior, is really friendly with us all. He keeps the team members in good spirits. It feels like we've been playing together since our childhood."

Shoriful talked about Najmul Hossain Shanto's captaincy and how playing with Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman is one of his fulfilled dreams.

"Shanto is a good leader, gives you freedom and behaves well. Everyone likes him a lot. If any of us bowlers go and tell him something, he listens to that with utmost importance," he said.

"I played BPL with Taskin bhai, also played DPL with him. I have been playing with Mustafizur Rahman too. When I was growing up, I always wanted to play with them. There is nothing bigger than this, to be playing with them. One of my dreams fulfilled," Shoriful concluded.

