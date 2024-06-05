Mahmudullah feels getting a 'good start key' for Bangladesh's chances of doing well in T20 World Cup

Mahmudullah Riyad revealed that he has no regrets over missing out on the last T20 World Cup squad in 2022.

Despite being the captain of the side just a year earlier in 2021, he was sacked from captaincy and also lost his spot over poor form.

The veteran player however made his way back into the national team with a bang as he was the top run-scorer for the Tigers in the 2023 ODI World Cup and also scored a century against South Africa there.

"Representing the national team is always special. Whenever I wear the jersey, it feels really good. I have had many struggles throughout my career but always kept faith in Allah," Mahmudullah said in a video released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board on its socials on Wednesday morning.

"I tell Allah whatever I need to and feel Allah is the best planner. There are things to learn from your good and bad times. That's what I always felt," he said.

"When I wasn't selected for the 2022 World Cup, I felt bad. To me, I thought I could have been part of the team but anyhow it didn't happen and I have no hard feelings over it. "

"I have always said that I'll do whatever it takes to do well for the team, whether it be with my presence, performance or experience," the 38-year-old added.

The right-handed batter believes that the team also needs some fortune to go its way, having lost a few close finals in the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy.

"Of course, we will try our best but sometimes you need a bit of luck too to win trophies. We have come close to winning trophies in a few mega-events but we didn't manage to win," he said,

"This is another opportunity for us to win something big, Support us, and God willing, we can do it," Mahmudullah added.

The batting all-rounder from Mymensingh feels getting a good start in the World Cup is key to Bangladesh's fortunes.

"It's hard to predict things in T20 cricket. Our preparation has been pretty good. It's all about getting a good start. If we can do that, we can go far in the tournament," he concluded.

Bangladesh play their first match of the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka on Friday at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium.