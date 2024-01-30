Fortunes turn for Barishal as Mashrafe's Sylhet Strikers handed fifth straight defeat

Fortune Barishal got back to winning ways with a 49-run win against Sylhet Strikers who are yet to win a match in the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday.

Batting first, Barishal scored a competitive 186-5 thanks to some big hitting from Mahmudullah Riyad who scored 51 not out from just 24 balls and in reply, Sylhet were all out for 137 in 17.3 overs at Sylhet.

The innings by Mahmudullah was a stark reminder to everyone about his big hitting and finishing skills and earned him the Player of the Match award.

The sort of batting Mahmudullah has displayed will give the Bangladesh national team selectors something to ponder about selecting the 37-year-old in the T20I team in the future.

As far as the match was concerned, this is getting out of hand for the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Sylhet team to make the BPL playoffs.

His fitness has been a big cause of concern and the former national team captain took the field but did not bowl a single delivery in the match.

For Tamim Iqbal's team, the form of Mahmudullah and also Mushfiqur Rahim in the tournament will give them a chance to go far.

The way the replacement for Shoaib Malik, another Pakistani stalwart Ahmed Shehzad did in the match, scoring 66 from 41 balls for Barishal did will also give the team hope of doing well moving forward.