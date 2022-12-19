'Should that be allowed?': Fans cry foul over Messi's controversial goal, highlights referees' huge blunder in WC final

FIFA World Cup 2022

Hindustan Times
19 December, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 09:28 pm

Related News

'Should that be allowed?': Fans cry foul over Messi's controversial goal, highlights referees' huge blunder in WC final

Many French supporters rued that the third goal by Argentina, shouldn't have been allowed

Hindustan Times
19 December, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 09:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Argentina and France played a blockbuster finale at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which the former won 4-2 on penalties after the match ended tied at 3-3. This was Argentina's third World Cup title, having already won twice in 1978 and 1986. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were expected to headline the contest and so was the case.

The Argentine legend broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute, then went to add another goal to his tally in the 108th minute. Mbappe, on the other hand, scored a hattrick, helping France level things twice before the match went into the tiebreakers. Mbappe scored twice in the span of a minute before the normal time, and then blasted a third goal from the penalty spot in the 118th minute.

However, many French supporters rued that the third goal by Argentina, shouldn't have been allowed.

The third Argentina goal was scored by Messi as he managed to get the ball over the goalline after a rebound off Hugo Lloris. It initially felt like a potential offside, but TV replay confirmed that was not the case. It appeared Martinez was in line with the last defender.

However, the controversy was not over offside, it rather focused on the Argentine players present on the sidelines. Viewers claimed that few of Argentina substitutes had already entered the pitch before the ball crossed the goalline, and wondered if the goal should have been allowed in the first place.

After conceding the third goal, many felt it was curtains for France but the defending champions once again squared things off with two minutes remaining in the final half of extra time.

The tiebreakers saw Emiliano Martinez save one, while another went wide off the post, which ensured Argentina their third World Cup title.

 

Sports / Top News / World+Biz

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Lionel Messi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Cresol Bangladesh: Bold options for men’s accessories

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Meta Quest Pro: A better and costlier VR headset for businesses

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Will foreign university branch campuses improve our higher education?

12h | Panorama
After Germany&#039;s World Cup win in 2014, its economy grew 2.2%, well ahead of the 0.4% rate of 2013 and the 1.5% rate in 2015. Photo: Bloomberg

Can the World Cup winner reap economic dividends?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

8m | TBS SPORTS
Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina's World Cup win cheers all over the country

Argentina's World Cup win cheers all over the country

1h | TBS SPORTS
Who won the individual excellence award in Qatar World Cup?

Who won the individual excellence award in Qatar World Cup?

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank
Banking

Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank