France coach Deschamps speaks to referee Marciniak after final match, does not tell why

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 12:33 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national football team spoke to referee Szymon Marciniak after the final match of FIFA World Cup 20222 between Argentina and France but would not elaborate on the reason.

"It could have been worse, it could have been better. Before this match Argentina had been a little bit lucky but I don't want to take anything away from them; they fully deserve the title. It is not because we suffered from any decisions that they came out victorious. I just discussed this with the referee after the game but don't want to go into details," he said, reports The Guardian. 

However, he distanced himself from any idea that officiating had helped Argentina to win; but added that in his view, Argentina had been let off lightly earlier in the tournament.

"We have faced a tricky situation, there was some tiredness," Didier Deschamps said, claiming illness affected France in the World Cup final.

A virus had stretched an already depleted squad, with three players missing the semi-final against Morocco and at least two others affected in the subsequent days. All involved were passed fit for the match on Sunday but Deschamps highlighted a flatness that noticeably dogged his team for much of the game.

"The whole squad has been facing a tricky situation for a while now," he said.

 

