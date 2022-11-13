England are the champions, become only team to hold ODI and T20 World Cups simultaneously

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 05:45 pm

Ben Stokes hit his maiden T20I fifty to help England lift the T20 World Cup.

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 05:45 pm
England are the new T20 World Cup champions as they beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.

Ben Stokes hit his maiden T20I fifty to help England lift the T20 World Cup. 

Six years on from heartbreak in Kolkata, Stokes has his T20 redemption, and seals his place in history with unbeaten half-centuries in consecutive World Cup victories!

England won by 5 wickets by 6 balls to spare.

They're now the only team to have the T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup at the same time.

5:27 pm

England are inching closer to their second T20 World Cup triumph. 

They are now 126 for 4 after 17 overs and need only 12 runs to win.

5:21 pm

It's getting tense out there as England still need 41 off the last five runs overs of the match. Stokes hit the last ball of the 15th over to bring the required run rate down a bit.

Stokes has been lucky but the big plus for England is that he is still there. Shaheen Afridi, meanwhile, has left the field and is likely to take no further part in the match.

5:02 pm

Pakistan are trying hard to fight back at MCG. They have given away only 5 runs in the last 2 overs.

England batters are feeling the pressure. They are now 82 for 3 after 12 overs.

4:51 pm

Ben Stokes and Harry Brook are cruising steadily at MCG.

They are going at around run-a-ball but that's what England need right now.

England's required run rate is now just above 6, about time it goes less than run-a-ball.

4:32 pm

It's been an eventful powerplay. England have lost three important batters including their captain Buttler and last match's top-scorer Hales. Despite losing wickets, England have been looking positive and not missing scoring chances. Haris Rauf bowled magnificently well and got the better of Buttler in great fashion. 

Pakistan are 49/3 after six overs. Harry Brook and Ben Stokes are in the middle

4:06 pm

An ordinary over from Naseem Shah. He concedes 14 runs.

Skipper Jos Buttler now taking the charge. He has bagged 15 from 8 balls.

4:00 pm

Shaheen Shah Afridi brings his trademark celebration early in the innings as he sends Alex Hales back to the pavilion. 

England are 7 for 1 after the first over. Hales bagged one run.

Also read- Curran inspires brilliant England fightback as Pakistan restricted to 137/8

T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs England / T20 World Cup 2022

