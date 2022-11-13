Curran inspires brilliant England fightback as Pakistan restricted to 137/8

Sam Curran (3/12) and Adil Rashid (2/22) were at their absolute best as England restricted Pakistan to 137/8. Pakistan were once again guilty of being too slow up front and that hurt them big time.

Babar Azam (32 off 28) and Mohammad Rizwan (15 off 14) were outstanding in the semi-final against New Zealand but failed to repeat that performance in the summit clash. Shan Masood (38 off 28) played well but Pakistan faltered towards the back end as they just couldn't hit enough boundaries at the death overs.

Pakistan scored just 31 off the last five overs and lost as many as four wickets. England will happily take 138 as a target.

3:34 pm

England have provided a fightback after Shadab and Shan's quick departures.

After 18 overs, Pakistan are 127 for 6.

Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz are at the crease.

3:18 pm

Pakistan looked to be positive after the 10-over mark as Shan Masood hit Liam Livingstone for a four and a six. Adil Rashid was outstanding again, getting the better of Babar Azam with a googly (again).

Stokes returned the send Iftikhar Ahmed back in the pavilion. Masood is going well and joined by Shadab Khan.

Pakistan are 106/4 after 15 overs as we enter the slog overs.

2:58 pm

Shan Masood added 16 runs in the 11th over in the innings to take Pakistan to 84/2.

But Babar Azam departed in the very first delivery in the next over, making Pakistan 84 for 3.

Babar bagged 32 off 18 balls.

2:46 pm

Mohammad Haris struggled and eventually got out after playing a slugging 8-run innings.

Babar Azam, on the other hand, going at a strikerate of 122.72.

Pakistan are 59/2 after 9 overs.

2.35 pm

Sam Curran dismissed the talismanic Mohammad Rizwan off an inside-edge.

Mohammad Haris has been trying to be positive and hit boundaries but it's been a little bit tough to time the ball. So, after a magnificent powerplay against New Zealand, Pakistan have gone back to their "tried-and-tested" method. Haris has hit the last ball of the powerplay for a four. Pakistan are 39/1 after six overs.

2.18 pm

It was a crazy first over from Ben Stokes that involved a no-ball (and a free hit), a wide and a missed run-out opportunity. Chris Woakes also started off with a wide but the rest of the over was fine.

Pakistan have got off to a typical steady start - 16/0 after three overs.

1:40 pm

England captain Jos Buttler was the happier side at the toss and chose to field first in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG. Fast bowler Mark Wood and top-order batter Dawid Malan could not recover on time as England are fielding the same team as the semi-final.

Pakistan are also going with the same team.

"Huge game, good nerves, good energy around the team and in the stadium. Both teams in red-hot form, looks a good wicket, a bit of weather around which is why we bowled first," said Buttler.

"We'll try to put runs on the board and put pressure on. The way the team is playing is outstanding. History repeats [from 1992]... we'll do our best," Pakistan skipper Babar Azam mentioned.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

England: Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.