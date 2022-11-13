Stokes is the ultimate competitor in anything he does: Buttler

Sports

BSS
13 November, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 07:40 pm

Related News

Stokes is the ultimate competitor in anything he does: Buttler

He also credited his teammates and backroom staff for the glorious achievement.

BSS
13 November, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 07:40 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

England captain Jos Buttler showered enormous praise on Ben Stokes who led England to another T20 World Cup title with a serene 52 not out that was instrumental in beating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the grand final at the Iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Stokes defied all the adversities after England were reduced to 45-3, chasing a paltry yet tricky target of 138.

Pakistani fast bowlers bowled aggressively and looked to make the life hard of England batters but Stokes kept it simple. Firstly he took his time and then went on berserk to dash all the hopes of Pakistani fans who outnumbered England fans at the MCG.

"When you hit a length there is some movement. We managed to get away to a start but it wasn't easy," Buttler said after the match.

"Ben Stokes is just perfect at the end. He is the ultimate competitor in anything he does. He has the experience as well. That phase with Moeen Ali, just took it away from Pakistan."

For Buttler, it was also a nice achievement as he led England to a title at the first year of his captaincy.

"To win the T20 World Cup now, I'm really proud of everyone here. It's been a fantastic tournament. We went to Pakistan before coming here, which was a valuable time for the group."

He also credited his teammates and backroom staff for the glorious achievement.

"Matthew Mott (the white ball coach of England) has fitted in really well. We have got a few Australians in the coaching staff. Huge swing in the game, fantastic over from Adil Rashid who has been outstanding for us in the last three games, just the guy who makes things happen."

Babar Azam, however, rued for the unfortunate injury of Shaheen Shah Afridi at the halfway stage of the game but he didn't give it as a reason to their defeat.

"Unfortunately Shaheen's injury put us off, but that's part of the game," Babar said.

"England deserve to be champions and fought well. We felt like home here, got great support at every venue. Thanks for your support. Yes, we lost the first two games but how we came in the last four games was incredible. I just told the boys to play our natural game, but we fell 20 runs short and the boys fought well with the ball. Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world."

T20 World Cup

Ben Stokes / T20 World Cup 2022 / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings