Emi Martinez clashes with Brazilian policeman to protect Argentina fans during World Cup qualifier in Maracana

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 November, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 01:01 pm

Related News

Emi Martinez clashes with Brazilian policeman to protect Argentina fans during World Cup qualifier in Maracana

A video that has gone viral on social media since then shows goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez trying to enter the stands, and he also tries to grab a baton from the police, who were reportedly hitting the Argentine fans.

Hindustan Times
22 November, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 01:01 pm
Emi Martinez clashes with Brazilian policeman to protect Argentina fans during World Cup qualifier in Maracana

The Maracana witnessed violence on Tuesday night as a massive brawl broke out between Brazil and Argentina fans just before their FIFA World Cup qualifier. The both sets of fans reportedly clashed after the Brazilians booed Argentina's national anthem. Local police had to intervene, but that only made matters worse as the Argentine fans were on the receiving end of brutal treatment.

Lionel Messi and his teammates had to rush over to the stands and attempt to intervene but left the pitch when they weren't able to stop the brawl between their fans and local police.

The 2022 World Cup winner was also seen having a discussion with the match officials and then leading his team back to the dugout. Meanwhile, Brazil players remained on the field and awaited Messi and Co's return. The Argentine players returned onto the field shortly and the match began at 7 am BST.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Some Argentine players even tried to intervene directly, and it was captured on camera.

A video that has gone viral on social media since then shows goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez trying to enter the stands, and he also tries to grab a baton from the police, who were reportedly hitting the Argentine fans.

The entire violent pre-match incident postponed kick-off for 27 minutes, and started just after the national anthems. At least one fan left the stadium bleeding from his head. The local police also said that they had arrested eight people.

The match was also a perfect reflection of the pre-match aggression as the referee awarded a succession of fouls against Brazil in the first 20 minutes. The hosts wasted many chances, with Raphinha missing a free-kick chance in the 38th-minute. Then Cristian Romero saved his team with a goal line clearance six minutes later, getting rid of a crossed shot by Gabriel Martinelli.

Nicolas Otamendi scored for Argentina in the 63rd-minute, jumping above the rest to meet a corner kick. The goal turned out to be decisive as Brazil failed to equalise. It turned out to be Brazil's first home defeat ever in World Cup qualifying and their third consecutive loss in the round-robin tournament. It was also the first time since 2009 that the five-time World cup winners failed to score in a home fixture.

Football

Emiliano Martinez / Argentina Football Team / Brazil Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

2h | Panorama
On 1 December 1920, as Muhammadan Anglo Oriental College transformed into Aligarh Muslim University, the Old Boys’ Association also evolved into Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association. Graphics: TBS

The 70-year legacy of Aligarh Old Boys' Association of Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Modern designs are inclined towards minimalism. Sofa styles now embrace simplicity and functionality. Photo: JUNAID HASAN PRANTO

The dawn of sleek, simple sofas

1d | Habitat
Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the mighty watermelon became a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance

How the mighty watermelon became a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance

37m | TBS World
Market price is increasing due to currency value!

Market price is increasing due to currency value!

1h | TBS Economy
Why is Russia increasing trade with China?

Why is Russia increasing trade with China?

1h | TBS Economy
Israel's cargo galaxy leader was hijacked in filmy style

Israel's cargo galaxy leader was hijacked in filmy style

17h | TBS World