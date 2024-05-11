Endrick in Brazil's Copa America squad; Neymar, Richarlison miss out

Sports

AFP
11 May, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 11:31 am

Related News

Endrick in Brazil's Copa America squad; Neymar, Richarlison miss out

Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are both included, with FC Porto attacker Evanilson the only new call-up for the June 20-July 14 tournament which will be held in the United States.

AFP
11 May, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 11:31 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Teen phenomenon Endrick was named in Brazil's Copa America squad on Friday by coach Dorival Junior but there was no place for Neymar, who has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury on international duty in October.

Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are both included, with FC Porto attacker Evanilson the only new call-up for the June 20-July 14 tournament which will be held in the United States.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and veteran defender Thiago Silva, who will leave Chelsea for hometown club Fluminense at the end of the season, have been omitted.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Along with the 17-year-old Endrick, who is due to join Real Madrid from Palmeiras in July, Dorival also selected Girona forward Savio and his club team-mate Yan Couto.

Dorival, 62, only took over at the start of the year from interim boss Fernando Diniz, but he is confident the players will quickly adapt to his coaching style.

"We have a competition which requires a lot of time together. This team will have the conditions to accomplish everything we envisage achieving," said Dorival.

"I hope this response will be seen on the pitch. The work will be intense for team balance and the best possible performance."

Brazil, who lost the 2021 Copa America final on home soil to bitter rivals Argentina, will play Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica in Group D.

They are set to face Mexico and the USA in friendlies before beginning their campaign on June 24.

 
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Bento (Athletico Paranaense), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Yan Couto (Girona/ESP), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Wendell (Porto/POR), Lucas Beraldo (PSG/FRA), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal/ENG), Marquinhos (PSG/FRA)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Fulham/ENG), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa/ENG), Joao Gomes (Wolves/ENG), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/ENG)

Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Evanilson (Porto/POR), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/ENG), Raphinha (Barcelona/ESP), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/ESP), Savio (Girona/ESP)

Football

Endrick. / Neymar / Richarlison / Brazil Football Team / Copa america 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

1d | Videos
US revokes licences for sales of chips to Huawei

US revokes licences for sales of chips to Huawei

1h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

1d | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

1d | Videos