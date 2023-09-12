Djokovic will dominate tennis for years, says Murray

Sports

Reuters
12 September, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 03:51 pm

Related News

Djokovic will dominate tennis for years, says Murray

Djokovic's latest triumph at the U.S. Open saw him equal Margaret Court's record of major singles titles.

Reuters
12 September, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 03:51 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic, who won his 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday, will dominate men's tennis for years because younger players have yet to reach his level, according to Andy Murray.

Djokovic's latest triumph at the U.S. Open saw him equal Margaret Court's record of major singles titles.

"It's up to the young guys to be pushing Novak and looking to overtake him. It doesn't look like that's close to happening," Murray told the BBC on Monday.

"He proved that he's the best player in the world again yesterday and like I said it's up to the youngsters to improve enough to take him."

The 36-year-old Serbian, one of the 'Big Three' with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer who dominated men's tennis for the past two decades, said he had no plans to retire.

"Novak's longevity has been the greatest. He's played at this level for such a long time now," said Britain's Murray, who won three Grand Slams.

In July, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz ended Djokovic's Wimbledon reign after the Serbian had won four titles in a row at the All England Club. However, Murray believes the wrong conclusions were drawn from the Spaniard's victory.

"I said that after Wimbledon, everyone was saying it was a changing of the guard, but it wasn't for me," he added.

"Physically, motivation, whether someone like Alcaraz improves - he's an amazing player Alcaraz, he's brilliant, but to do what Novak is doing on a consistent basis is different."

World number one Djokovic will next travel to Valencia and join the Serbia team for their Davis Cup Finals group stage ties with South Korea, Spain and Czech Republic.

Others

US Open / Novak Djokovic / Andy Murray

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

35m | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

1h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

7h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

2h | TBS World
The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

5h | TBS Economy
What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

19h | TBS Stories