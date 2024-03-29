No timescale for Murray's return after ankle injury

Sports

AFP
29 March, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 06:52 pm

Related News

No timescale for Murray's return after ankle injury

Murray said earlier this year he did not plan to "play much past this summer" after slipping down the world rankings due to fitness problems and a struggle to recapture his best form.

AFP
29 March, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 06:52 pm
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - China Open - Men&#039;s Singles - Quarterfinals - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 4, 2019. Britain&#039;s Andy Murray reacts after the match against Dominic Thiem of Austria. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - China Open - Men's Singles - Quarterfinals - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 4, 2019. Britain's Andy Murray reacts after the match against Dominic Thiem of Austria. Reuters

Andy Murray has pulled out of events in Monte Carlo and Munich next month with no timeline set for the three-time Grand Slam champion's return to court after tearing ankle ligaments at the Miami Open.

Murray said earlier this year he did not plan to "play much past this summer" after slipping down the world rankings due to fitness problems and a struggle to recapture his best form.

A two-time Wimbledon champion, Murray was preparing for a farewell appearance at the All England Club and hopes to take part in one more Olympic Games in Paris in July.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, with just over three months until Wimbledon, Murray faces a race against time to be fit.

The Scot said he had suffered a full rupture of his anterior talofibular ligament and near full-thickness rupture of his calcaneofibular ligament in a third round defeat in Miami to Tomas Machac on Sunday.

"Following consultation with his team and medical experts, Andy Murray has taken the decision to miss the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters and BMW Open Munich," said a statement from Murray's management team on Friday.

"At this stage, it is still not clear how long Andy will be out of action, and he is continuing to review options with his medical team.

"Obviously this is very disappointing news for Andy and he has reiterated his desire to get back on court as soon as possible."

The two-time Olympic champion also has little time to qualify for the Paris Games.

Direct entry into the Olympic men's singles will be given to the top 56 players in the ATP rankings on June 10 with Murray currently 62 in the world.

Others

Tennis / Andy Murray

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

9h | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

10h | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

7h | Mode
Priced between Tk1,200 to Tk5,000, local brand Luxe Label is offering a wide range of panjabis in plain cotton and Lucknow Chikankari fabrics. Photo: Mobarak Faisal

Buy your Eid panjabis from emerging online brands

7h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

21h | Videos
How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

42m | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

1d | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

1d | Videos