Djokovic retains top spot after edging past Auger-Aliassime

Sports

Reuters
14 May, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 01:20 pm

Related News

Djokovic retains top spot after edging past Auger-Aliassime

Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime were neck and neck until the Serb broke to lead 5-3 but the eighth seed fought back.

Reuters
14 May, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 01:20 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Top seed Novak Djokovic beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5 7-6(1) to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Friday and move within one win of 1,000 career victories.

By reaching the semis in Rome the Serb also retained his world number one ranking and avoided surrendering top spot to Russian Daniil Medvedev for the second time this year.

Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime were neck and neck until the Serb broke to lead 5-3 but the eighth seed fought back.

It proved only a blip though as Djokovic wrapped up the opening set in style.

The 21-year-old Aliassime was applauded by Djokovic for his display of endurance in rallies but again fell 5-3 behind, only to drag himself back into the contest again.

Having forced a tiebreak though, Aliassime was no match for Djokovic who found another gear when required.

Djokovic will next face Norwegian fifth seed Casper Ruud who continued his good form on European clay as claimed a hard-fought 7-6(7) 7-5 win against Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

"He has the lethal serve honestly... It was not easy for me at all to return. He's also returning well, moving well. He's a very complete player," Djokovic told reporters.

"I was a set and 5-2, match point, serving for the match. Credit to him for fighting back. The amazing atmosphere as well tonight."

World number three Alexander Zverev remained on course to claim his first title of the season after overcoming Cristian Garin to set up a semi-final showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who saw off home favourite Jannik Sinner.

Zverev, who won the title in Rome in 2017, eased into the last four with a 7-5 6-2 win over Garin in the pair's first meeting since the Chilean upset him on home soil en route to winning the ATP 250 event in Munich three years ago.

Garin, the only unseeded player remaining, had the first breakpoint of the match at 3-2 but Zverev squirmed his way out of it and broke his 25-year-old opponent to take a 4-3 lead and, after some poor shot selection, closed out a gritty opening set.

Zverev comfortably won the second set after Garin dropped serve in the opening game.

"I think it was a high-level match, at times it wasn't pretty tennis but I got the job done and that's the most important thing," said Zverev, who is yet to drop a set in Rome.

Tsitsipas kept his composure in front of a raucous crowd to hold off Sinner for a 7-6(5) 6-2 victory.

In an entertaining opening set lasting nearly an hour and a half, Tsitsipas raced to a 3-0 lead and Sinner battled back to draw level before the Greek edged it on the tiebreak.

Tsitsipas cruised through the second set and, after a stoppage in play at match point when a spectator fell ill, dealt with Sinner's miscalculated drop shot to triumph.

The 23-year-old beat Zverev in Monte Carlo before clinching the title in April before the German avenged his defeat in Madrid last week.

"He's a player that challenges me when I'm out on the court," Tsitsipas said of Zverev. "He has a lot of experience on the tour, much earlier than when I started playing here.

"We have similar game styles but he is one of the most difficult players on the tour."

Others

Tennis / Novak Djokovic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

3h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

4h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

6h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Reasons why duty-free access did not jack up exports to China

4h | Videos
Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

19h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert