Dawid Malan shows he belongs with the best

Dawid Malan probably isn't the first name that comes to mind when you think of England's ultra-aggressive approach that revolutionised white-ball cricket over time. His batting probably isn't as eye-catching as some of his superstar teammates'. But as England have kept marching forward since their 2019 World Cup triumph, Malan has continued to show that he belongs with the best.

With the defending champions jolted after their huge defeat to New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup opener, Malan raised his hand once again with a splendid knock against Bangladesh in Dharamshala on Tuesday. Opening the batting, the left-hander hit a 107-ball 140, his highest score in ODIs, to help his team achieve a 137-run victory.

At most times, Malan's game is of the classical kind, full of elegant flicks and drives. But there is also, undoubtedly, an explosive aspect to his batting, as is evident from the fact that he achieved the highest-ever rating of 915 points for any men's T20I batter back in 2020.

Against Bangladesh, this sense of knowing when to show restraint and when to push hard was there for all to see. He kept playing out the good deliveries but made sure he took risks and found boundaries when he had to. During his 115-run opening stand with Jonny Bairstow, he played at a high tempo and remained the aggressor. From there, he tightened his game a bit to tackle Bangladesh's spinners through the middle overs. And finally, he upped the ante again as the innings headed towards the death overs.

Malan's first 50 runs came off 39 balls, the next 50 off 52 and the last 40 off 15. It was an innings that fully showcased his immense calibre, for it isn't as easy to shift gears through an ODI innings as he made it look. In fact, after he was dismissed, the rest of England's batters had a tough time in the last 10 overs and managed to add just 66 runs to the total.

Having hit four of his six ODI centuries this year, Malan was asked what he would put his run of form down to. "No idea," he said with a smile. "I'm going to say experience, if anything. But yes, it's nice to contribute. It's been a long journey to try and get to this stage. So, to get here is fantastic and then to put in a performance to help win the game is great as well. I don't know what it's down to but hopefully, it can continue."

He added: "Having Joe Root at No. 3, who is so consistent, allows all of us to play how we see fit on the day. We don't have to second-guess ourselves and can play with freedom. I'm desperate to do well in this format, to win games of cricket, to prove my point, and to prove people wrong. So, when I get in, I don't like to give it away. Hopefully, I can keep doing that."

England claimed their second men's T20 World Cup title last year and Malan was an integral part of their playing XI for the most part. But in the Super 12 clash with Sri Lanka, he ended up suffering a tear in his left groin and was forced to miss the semis and final.

"We all have tough times in our careers," he had said later on. "Not being able to play the final was probably one of the toughest days I've ever had as a cricketer. That's what sport's like, it's cruel sometimes. I had a few tears that night, you never know how many World Cup finals you're going to be a part of."

As bitter-sweet as that experience was in Australia last year, Malan, at 36, has another shot at World Cup glory. He's in the form of his life and as hungry to contribute as he ever has been. There is, of course, a long way to go but England will be pleased they have him fit and firing.