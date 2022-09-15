Current ticket allocations for Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup match sold out

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 09:09 pm

Current ticket allocations for Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup match sold out

Current ticket allocations for the T20 World Cup contest on 27 October between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) have been sold out, according to a press release from the ICC. 

India will take on the Group A runner-up later on the day and fans will be able to watch both the games with a single ticket. 

"Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the SCG on 27 October featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available," the release read.

Also, the much-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan at thd MCG on 23 October has also been sold out, with additional standing room tickets "snapped up within minutes" of going on sale. An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said, "We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up. The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event. There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available."

ICC Men's T20 World Cup CEO Michelle Enright said: "The response from fans has been exceptional and shows the excitement for what will be the biggest sporting event hosted in Australia this year."

"We've also seen a spread of support for different teams across the event, which is going to make for an incredible atmosphere at our matches with a strong mix of passionate fans at each venue," he added.

 

