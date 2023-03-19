Shakib graduates from AIUB; terms it 'dream come true' moment

Shakib Al Hasan, star cricketer and Captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team in Tests and T20Is, has completed his graduation from the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).

The ace allrounder attended the convocation ceremony held in Dhaka on Sunday (19 March), a day after becoming the third player ever to score 7,000 runs and take 300 wickets in ODIs.

A video of the ceremony has gone viral on different social media platforms.

Shakib, while addressing the convocation ceremony, said that it was a dream come true moment for him as he was finally able to complete his BBA, after 14 long years.

"Khondaker Sakib Al-Hassan", as mentioned on his official university documents, said, "It has been so many years since I started playing cricket. Since the beginning, my mother used to call me and ask about my studies.

"Today I am very happy and proud that finally, I have fulfilled my dream."

Shakib Al Hasan completed secondary and higher secondary education at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP).

"Nothing much to say. It's great to see everyone here. Hope everyone's life keeps moving forward. I will say only one thing, when you dream, dream big.

"Set goals and work hard and true and I am sure that all your dreams will come true. We, together, will take Bangladesh forward," added Shakib.