Cricket approved by IOC for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

13 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 06:33 pm

Cricket approved by IOC for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Cricket has been approved by the International Olympic Committee's executive for inclusion in the programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, it was announced Friday.

IOC president Thomas Bach, speaking after the second day of an executive board meeting in Mumbai, said officials had accepted a proposal by LA organisers for Twenty 20 cricket -- the game's shortest established international format -- to be included as one of five new sports together with baseball/softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash and lacrosse.

But all the new sports will still need to be voted in by the IOC membership in a ballot due to be held on Monday before they are assured of a place at the 2028 Games.

