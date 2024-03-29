Crawley calls for refinement to 'Bazball' after India defeat

Sports

Reuters
29 March, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 01:24 pm

Related News

Crawley calls for refinement to 'Bazball' after India defeat

India won the series despite losing the first test, with their dominance in the series subjecting the visitors' much-hyped "Bazball" approach to significant scrutiny.

Reuters
29 March, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 01:24 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

England need to remain positive and make some adjustments to their aggressive style of play in test cricket following their 4-1 series defeat in India this month, opener Zak Crawley said.

India won the series despite losing the first test, with their dominance in the series subjecting the visitors' much-hyped "Bazball" approach to significant scrutiny.

Former England captains including Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton urged the team to temper their strategy laid out for the side by skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Asked about England's approach, Crawley, who scored 407 runs in the series, told reporters: "It just needs a bit of refinement. We always talk about absorbing pressure and putting pressure back on.

"The last couple of years we've done the putting back on pretty well, and we've spoken about maybe picking those moments to absorb at the right times as well. We can certainly refine that. That's not to say we're going to get more negative.

"We will still try to play the way we have and try to score quickly, but just pick those moments where they're on top. We need to make sure we stay positive and don't let a tough result get in the way of what we've done really well over the last couple of years."

England next return to test action in July against the West Indies, after this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

Cricket

Zak Crawley / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

3h | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

4h | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1h | Mode
Priced between Tk1,200 to Tk5,000, local brand Luxe Label is offering a wide range of panjabis in plain cotton and Lucknow Chikankari fabrics. Photo: Mobarak Faisal

Buy your Eid panjabis from emerging online brands

1h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

15h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

18h | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

19h | Videos
Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

17h | Videos