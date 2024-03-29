Corey Anderson in USA squad for Canada T20Is

Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has been named in the USA's squad for the five-match T20I series against Canada, starting on 7 April.

While Anderson finds himself in the USA squad for the first time, former India Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand has been snubbed.

USA captain Monank Patel said, "With the ICC T20 World Cup looming, this series holds immense significance for our team."

"We have some new players coming into the squad, and these games will help us get the right combinations and prepare well for the World Cup."

Squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.

Reserve players: Juanoy Drysdale, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir.