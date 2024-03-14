Bangladesh-USA T20I series to begin 21 May in Texas

The USA Cricket (USAC) confirmed the dates for their three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) last month revealed plans to play a T20I series against the USA before the World Cup, scheduled to take place in July, and the USAC reconfirmed the development through a media release on Thursday.

According to the release, the first game of the three-match series will be held on 21 May. The next two matches will take place on 23 and 25 May respectively.

All three matches will be held at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, Texas.

"The Bangladesh Team's upcoming tour of the USA marks a historic occasion in the realm of cricket. This T20I series signifies a momentous opportunity for the cricketers of both nations to showcase their talent and passion for the sport," said the BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

"For the Bangladesh Team, this tour serves as an ideal platform to acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. We recognize the significance of this preparatory phase and are committed to making the most of this invaluable experience.

Moreover, we extend our wholehearted support to USA Cricket in its endeavors to promote and develop cricket within its burgeoning market. The growth of cricket in the USA is not only commendable but also holds immense potential for the sport's global expansion."

"There is a massive Bangladesh community in the USA and North America, and I am sure the fans will come in numbers to enjoy the matches, adding to the vibrant atmosphere and fervor of the games," Chowdhury added.

"We express our sincere gratitude to USA Cricket for graciously hosting the Bangladesh Team and facilitating this momentous tour. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to reciprocate your hospitality in the near future."

Venu Pisike, Chairman of the USAC said, "Ahead of the important Men's T20 World Cup, these games will be vital for our team to get their working combinations, build team cohesion, and fine-tune strategies. I'd also like to thank ICC, Cricket Canada and the Bangladesh Cricket Board who offered their full support in scheduling of the matches."