Comilla emerge victorious over Sylhet in low-scoring thriller

Comilla Victorians won a low-scoring thriller by two wickets over Sylhet Sunrisers and opened their account in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). On a damp wicket at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Sylhet bowlers bowled their hearts out but they did not have enough runs on the board.

Comilla Victorians captain Imrul Kayes called it right at the toss and elected to field first. Comilla's powerplay specialist Nahidul Islam did a commendable job by keeping the runs in check and taking two of the three wickets that fell in the first seven overs.

The off-spinner got rid of Anamul Haque (3) and Mohammad Mithun (7) and Colin Ingram was dismissed in between by Shohidul Islam. Sylhet batters went less than run-a-ball in the powerplay (34 for two).

Tanvir Islam sent back Mosaddek Hossain and the Sunrisers were in a deep hole at 40 for four in the ninth over.

Ravi Bopara started to get going but his stay in the crease was ended by a stunning grab by Faf du Plessis. Mominul Haque accounted for his wicket and put Sylhet in trouble at 58 for five.

The batters who came later could not get going as well as the bowlers ensured that they did not give anything away. The Sunrisers couldn't go past the 100-run mark and were bundled out for a paltry 96. Only three batters could reach the double figures.

Nahidul picked up two wickets, so did Mustafizur Rahman and Shohidul Islam.

Sohag Gazi sent back both the Comilla openers - Faf du Plessis and Cameron Delport - before too many runs were put on the scoreboard. Cameron Delport was the second batter to go when the Victorians were 34 for two in the eighth over. Mosaddek sent back Mominul Haque for 15 in the ninth over to leave Comilla in some sort of tension at 44 for three.

One brought two for the Sunrisers as Imrul Kayes was sent back a couple of balls later by Mosaddek.

A couple of overs later, Ariful Haque was dismissed by Nazmul Islam Apu and they were in a spot of bother at 55 for five.

Karim Janat and Nahidul added 27 important runs in quick time to make things easier for the Victorians. Janat was sent back by Taskin in the 14th over but his 13-ball-18 got them closer to the finishing line.

Apu made things interesting by getting Nahidul out for 16 off 16 balls and the Victorians once again got themselves under immense pressure at 84 for seven.

The left-arm spinner brought his team back into the match by dismissing Shohidul Islam. After the 18-over mark, Comilla needed six off the last two overs.

Kesrick Williams gave away six runs off four balls including two wides and the Victorians were over the line. Nazmul Islam Apu registered a three-wicket haul but it was not enough for the Sylhet Sunrisers. Janat top-scored for the Victorians. Sohag Gazi and Mosaddek Hossain also got two wickets apiece. The Victorians got over the line with eight balls to spare.