Comedy of errors from Bangladesh as NZ's Will Young scores 7 runs in 1 ball

Sports

Hindustan Times
09 January, 2022, 02:25 pm
New Zealand batter Will Young scored 7 runs in one ball during the second Test against Bangladesh.

Comedy of errors from Bangladesh as NZ&#039;s Will Young scores 7 runs in 1 ball

New Zealand opener Will Young was initially gifted a lifeline and then rewarded with an overthrow as he scored 7 runs in one delivery during the second Test of the series against Bangladesh. The incident took place in the first over after lunch as the hosts made a dominant start to the first innings, putting 92 runs without a loss of a wicket in the opening session in Christchurch.

On the final delivery of the over bowled by Ebadot Hossain, Young nicked the ball marginally outside the off-stump towards slip. While the ball was going straight at first slip, the fielder from second slip tried to grab it and put down the catch. Instead, the ball deflected significantly off the fielder's fingers towards fine leg and both batters - Young and Tom Latham – comfortably ran three.

The fielder made a throw to the keeper's end and Nurul Hasan, in turn, threw the delivery at the bowler's end where it dodged every fielder. Ebadot, then, had to give a chase as the ball ran through an empty field, eventually resulting in a boundary.

Earlier, Bangladesh had won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand on Sunday at Hagley Oval.

Using the same formula of fielding first, ninth-ranked Bangladesh shocked the cricket world when it beat the world test champions by eight wickets earlier this week, ending New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten run in test matches at home.

Bangladesh made two changes, both forced by injury. Batter Mohammad Naim became Bangladesh's 100th test player when he was handed a debut in place of Mahmudul Hasan Joy who has a hand injury. Wicketkeeper-batsman Najmul Hasan took over from Bangladesh's most experienced player, Mushfiqur Rahim, who has a groin strain.

New Zealand made one anticipated change, choosing medium-pace allrounder Daryl Mitchell in place of spin bowling allrounder Rachin Ravindra. Hagley Oval traditionally suits faster bowlers.

Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh / Will Young / New Zealand Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

