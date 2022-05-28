Chelsea takeover set to be completed on Monday

Sports

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 04:02 pm

Related News

Chelsea takeover set to be completed on Monday

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium," the club said in a statement.

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 04:02 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chelsea said on Saturday that a final agreement had been struck to sell the Premier League club to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital.

The takeover is expected to be completed on Monday.

The consortium, which won the bid to acquire the London side earlier this month, received approval from the Premier League and the British government this week for the sale to go ahead.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium," the club said in a statement.

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The club will update further at that time."

Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

The sale also needed the green light from the Portugal government after Abramovich became a citizen of the country last year and is under European Union sanctions.

Chelsea had been operating under a special license issued by the British government since Abramovich's assets were frozen in March and it was set to expire on May 31.

The completion of the sale will allow Chelsea to renew transfer activity as well as permit players to sign new contracts, which was prohibited as part of the sanctions imposed.

Abramovich bought the club in 2003 and helped Chelsea become a dominant force in English football, leading them to five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League trophies during his reign.

Football

chelsea / Todd Boehly

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The death of Davos?

2h | Panorama
A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

6h | Panorama
Starlink is ideal in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Photo: SpaceX

Time for a reality check: How viable is Starlink in Bangladesh?

7h | Panorama
First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

2h | Videos
Foods that will prevent future famines

Foods that will prevent future famines

5h | Videos
Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Education at Tk1 changing lives, making dreams come true

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products