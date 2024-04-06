Pochettino determined to build genuine relationship with Chelsea fans

Sports

Reuters
06 April, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 01:18 pm

Related News

Pochettino determined to build genuine relationship with Chelsea fans

The 52-year-old Argentine said it was normal for Chelsea fans to be sceptical given his affiliation with rivals Tottenham Hotspur but it was a matter of time for that trust to build.

Reuters
06 April, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 01:18 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to build a genuine connection with supporters by leading his young side to success rather than trying to win them over with pitchside gestures.

The 52-year-old Argentine said it was normal for Chelsea fans to be sceptical given his affiliation with rivals Tottenham Hotspur but it was a matter of time for that trust to build.

Pochettino guided Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final and turned them into Premier League title contenders as they finished in the top four for four straight seasons before he was fired in 2019. Chelsea appointed him in May last year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"You need to convince," he told reporters after Thursday's dramatic 4-3 home win against Manchester United. "You arrive at Chelsea in a project that is different to the last 20 years.

"I played with my reputation to come here also, in a project that is to build a team with young talented players with the possibility of the potential to become top players.

"For us, we knew that was a massive challenge. A challenge of building a team, winning games, being competitive and to take the risk with the fans. But I'm not going to be a populist.

"I said from the beginning that I want to build a genuine relationship — not to kiss the badge or to do stupid things on the touchline to win the benefit of the fans."

Against United, Pochettino raced onto the pitch at the final whistle after hat-trick hero Cole Palmer scored the latest ever winning goal in a Premier League game after 11 minutes of added time, having equalised a few seconds earlier with a penalty.

Chelsea are in 10th place with nine games to go and next visit bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday.

"What I want is to provide to the team the tools to win games, believe in ourselves and build a very good relationship," Pochettino added.

"I am not here to be a populist or a hypocrite and say 'Oh I love the fans' because I know, always it is about time to build this relationship."

Pochettino said Chelsea need to focus on being consistent after their latest result.

"Three points in Sheffield. If we want to be close again, it's about winning... If we win all the games, for sure we will be in Europe. But it is about Sheffield now," he added.

England left back Ben Chilwell is not back in training, having missed Chelsea's 2-2 home draw against lowly 10-man Burnley on Saturday with a leg injury after returning from international duty. He missed the United game through illness.

Football

Mauricio Pochettino / chelsea / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

1d | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Tesla will unveil its robotaxi on August 8

Tesla will unveil its robotaxi on August 8

1h | Videos
Mutton hyderabadi biryani

Mutton hyderabadi biryani

28m | Videos
Labour exports slightly improves

Labour exports slightly improves

5h | Videos
Every house turned into a cot factory of Bhaluka Upazila

Every house turned into a cot factory of Bhaluka Upazila

4h | Videos