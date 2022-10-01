Bumrah not out of World Cup yet, says BCCI president Ganguly

Sports

Hindustan Times
01 October, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 12:01 pm

Related News

Bumrah not out of World Cup yet, says BCCI president Ganguly

Ganguly's optimism over Bumrah's injury situation comes as a respite for Indian cricket fans who have already endured a setback in Ravindra Jadeja's injury earlier this month.

Hindustan Times
01 October, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 12:01 pm
Bumrah not out of World Cup yet, says BCCI president Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has denied reports about Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the T20 World Cup. It was reported on Thursday that the premier Indian pacer will miss the marquee tournament with a 'back stress fracture', but Ganguly has insisted that Bumrah is still in the reckoning to board the flight to Australia.

"No. Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet. Let's see what happens," Ganguly told RevSportz in a video posted on its Twitter account. "Fingers crossed. I don't know (if he will travel to Australia). We will find out in 3-4 days. We have got our fingers crossed. Don't rule him out yet," Ganguly said.

Earlier, it was reported that Bumrah could miss months of cricketing action due to the back injury. The Indian fast bowler was also forced to miss the 2022 Asia Cup, and had made a comeback in India's T20I series against Australia earlier this month. Bumrah was also named in the side's squad for the series against South Africa, which was India's final T20I assignment before the World Cup that starts on October 22.

The 28-year-old pacer is widely considered as one of the fiercest fast bowlers in modern-day cricket, and India will be hoping for Bumrah's miraculous recovery for the T20 World Cup. The pacer is a part of the four-man fast-bowling attack in the marquee tournament that also includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshal Patel. Additionally, right-arm fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are included in the standbys for the T20 World Cup.

Ganguly's optimism over Bumrah's injury situation comes as a respite for Indian cricket fans who have already endured a setback in Ravindra Jadeja's injury earlier this month. The Indian all-rounder had faced a knee injury in the Asia Cup that had ruled him out of the global tournament in October-November. However, Axar Patel has delivered consistent performances in Jadeja's role in India's recent T20I outings against Australia and South Africa.

Bumrah has hardly featured in India's T20I outings since the side's return to action after the 2022 Indian Premier League. The pacer has played in only 3 T20Is (1 against England, 2 against Australia) out of 24 so far. Hence, being forced to miss Bumrah at the T20 World Cup is also expected to be a severe blow to BCCI's workload management policy.

 

Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah / Sourav Ganguly

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

22m | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

3h | Food
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

3h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

14h | Videos
World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

17h | Videos
Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

21h | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 