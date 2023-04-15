Bumrah begins rehab after successful back surgery

Sports

AFP
15 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 09:40 pm

Related News

Bumrah begins rehab after successful back surgery

The lower back injury kept Bumrah, 29, out of action since September but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said his operation last month "was successful and he remains pain-free".

AFP
15 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 09:40 pm
Cricket - One Day International Series - England v India - Lord&#039;s Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 14, 2022 India&#039;s Jasprit Bumrah reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - One Day International Series - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 14, 2022 India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has started rehabilitation after successful back surgery, India's cricket board said Saturday, with the focus now on the one-day World Cup.

The lower back injury kept Bumrah, 29, out of action since September but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said his operation last month "was successful and he remains pain-free".
.
"The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday," it said in a statement.

Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the World Test Championship final against Australia in June but is expected to make the team for the one-day showpiece in India later this year.

Known for his ability to bowl toe-crushing full-length deliveries, Bumrah has claimed 319 wickets across all three international formats.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery next week, also for a lower back injury that forced him to miss the Indian Premier League with his team the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"He will remain under the surgeon's care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation," the BCCI said.

Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

3h | Panorama
Representational image

How dire is the global water crisis situation?

8h | Thoughts
A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

3h | TBS SPORTS
The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

5h | TBS Stories
Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

4h | TBS Entertainment
Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away