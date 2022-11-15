Bruno Fernandes' frosty handshake with Ronaldo post bombshell interview perfectly sums up tension in United camp

Sports

15 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo's bombshell interview where he detailed his fall out with Manchester United and the subsequent tension at the Old Trafford camp and among their players seems to have crept into the Portugal camp after a certain video on Tuesday morning went viral all over social media featuring Bruno Fernandes in a frosty handshake with Ronaldo. If not anything, it did perfectly sum up that all is not well at the United camp pertaining to Ronaldo and his future at the club.

Ronaldo had grabbed headlines on Monday following his interview with Piers Morgan where he revealed that he did not respect the present United manager Erik ten Hag and revealed that he believes he has been "betrayed" by the club. "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never going have respect for you," Ronaldo said in the interview.

A day later, Portugal players gathered in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo met with his Manchester United teammate Fernandes in the camp but there was some degree of frostiness in their handshake.

In a video that went viral, it was seen that Fernandes walked past Ronaldo in the locker room to keep his bag before he looked to meet his other teammates. Ronaldo noticed him and offered a handshake. Fernandes paused for a while before he shook hands with the Portugal captain and uttered a few words to him. Fernandes turned away to meet the other players, but Ronaldo's expression said that all is not well in the United camp.

Following Ronaldo's interview, Manchester United released a statement. "Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans," the club said.

