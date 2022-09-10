Brett Lee wishes good luck to Sabina and Co. in SAFF Championship

BSS
10 September, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 04:20 pm

Bangladesh national women's football team yesterday (Friday) encountered the former Australian fast bowler at the team hotel the Sultry. After seeing the girls, Lee inquired about the women booters, who were wearing Bangladesh jerseys then.

Australian cricket legend Brett Lee today (Friday) wished good luck to Bangladesh women's football team participating in the ongoing SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal.

Bangladesh national women's football team yesterday (Friday) encountered the former Australian fast bowler at the team hotel the Sultry. After seeing the girls, Lee inquired about the women booters, who were wearing Bangladesh jerseys then.

Lee made a halt in Nepal after watching the Asia Cup in Dubai. He is scheduled to go to India, where he will take part in the Road Safety Tournament, a league for retired cricketers, which will take place from September 10 to October 1.

The Australian cricket legend spoke with Sabina and her teammates and wished good luck to the Bangladesh team ahead of their match against Pakistan.

Srimoti Krishna Rani Sarkar was found very excited to see the former Australian fast bowler Lee as it was like a surprise to her. "He (Lee) asked me in which position I play in the team and wished my team and me," said excited Krishna. 

Bangladesh team's midfielder Maria Manda was also happy to meet Brett Lee. She said: "I saw him (Brett Lee) this morning at the team hotel. He was having breakfast at that time, we also were having breakfast sitting next to him. I took a picture with him. I am delighted."

