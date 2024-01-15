BPL ticket prices rise

BPL ticket prices rise

Ticket prices of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) have been set ranging from Tk200 to Tk2,500.

The 10th edition of the BPL T20 will begin on 19 January at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The event also has various other attractions for the visitors. There is an opportunity to buy tickets of different categories as well.

In a press release on Monday, the ticket price list for five categories was revealed. The grandstand – adjacent to the players' dressing room – ticket is priced at Tk 2,500, the VIP stand Tk1,500, club house Tk800, north and south stand Tk400 and east gallery tickets can be bought for Tk200.

Tickets will go on sale from Tuesday (16 January). 

BPL to kick off after national election

They will be sold at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur from 9:30am to 8:30pm every day. 

Tickets would also be available the day before the match and the day of the match.

 

