Advance train ticket online sales for Eid-ul-Azha to start 2 June 

Bangladesh

UNB
28 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 04:53 pm

The tickets for the country's western region will start at 8am and those for the eastern region at 2pm

Holiday makers during Eid-ul-Fitr at a railway station. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Holiday makers during Eid-ul-Fitr at a railway station. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The advance train ticket sales for Eid-ul-Azha holiday makers will start online from 2 June.

The commuters have to purchase their tickets online and through mobile apps, said Director General of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Sahadat Ali while speaking at a press briefing at the conference room of the Rail Bhaban on Tuesday (28 May).

The tickets for 12 June will be available on 2 June, for 13 June on 3 June, for 14 June on 4 June, for 15 June on 5 June and for 16 June on 6 June.

The tickets for the country's western region will start at 8am and those for the eastern region at 2pm, Sardar Sahadat said.

Railway Minister Zillul Hakim, deputy secretary Toufique Imam and Additional Director General of Bangladesh Railway Md Arifuzzaman were present, among others.

 

