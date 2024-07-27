DSE website offline amid cyber threat

Stocks

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 07:22 pm

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website was taken offline early Friday (26 July) morning following a cyber threat alert. 

The decision to do so was made by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to protect sensitive market data, DSE acting Managing Director Satvik Ahmed Shah told The Business Standard.

He said a national threat deemed the precautionary measure necessary. 

"We came to know that cyber threats were likely on Friday and Saturday. Our machinery is very expensive. We took protective measures for that last night," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chittagong Stock Exchange was also found inaccessible this afternoon.

Chattogram Stock Exchange Managing Director Saifur Rahman Majumder said, "We have not completely closed the website; however, we have closed the important connections."

Both bourses are expected to resume online operations tonight.

