PM Hasina emphasises importance of sports for national advancement

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (13 July) reiterated the government's commitment to creating facilities across various sectors to ensure the country's comprehensive advancement in the future.



"We want the country to progress in every stratum, including sports, in the coming days," she said while giving away prizes to the winners of the Sheikh Hasina Interbank Football Tournament 2024 at the Bangladesh Army Stadium.



The prime minister highlighted the importance of sports in fostering a competitive spirit and self-improvement.

Sports help to create an attitude of competition and induce the spirit to upgrade oneself, she said.



"Through sports, education, and cultural activities, everyone will have the opportunity to flourish and showcase their creativity. This is why we prioritize sports," she added.



Sheikh Hasina also mentioned the government's initiative to construct mini-stadiums in every upazila, named Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium, to ensure year-round competition at the upazila level.

"We are trying to make people more attentive to various kinds of sports," she said.



Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder also spoke at the event.



In the final match, Islami Bank PLC defeated Standard Bank PLC with a score of 2-0.



Earlier, the prime minister watched the second half of the final match and enjoyed a cultural programme.