BCB considering giving additional bonuses to Mominul and Co.

Bangladesh has memories of defeating New Zealand several times in ODIs. There is also the success of whitewashing. Bangladesh also won the T20I series against the Kiwis at home late last year. But if the format was Test, Bangladesh would lose valiantly. Before the current series, Bangladesh lost in 12 of the 15 Tests. All the three matches drawn were on home soil.

This time Bangladesh has changed its destiny on the soil of New Zealand. Mominul's team defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets after playing riveting cricket for five days. This is Bangladesh's first win against New Zealand and in World Test Championship.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is considering giving extra bonuses to cricketers at the end of the series due to this historic victory. This was stated by the chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee of the BCB Jalal Yunus at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Bonuses are given to cricketers for winning any international match. The BCB is thinking of increasing this bonus this time around after the memorable win against the Kiwis. Jalal Yunus said, "The president of the board talked to the cricketers and the team management. Everyone wanted a bonus. There will be bonuses, they will get bonuses for winning the match. That's normal. We will discuss at the end of the series whether there will be any additional bonus."

"Bangladesh's win over New Zealand is a great achievement", said the chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee, "The trauma that the team went through did not do them well in the Pakistan series after the World Cup. Going to New Zealand and dropping this team performance is great. I thank those who played on the field. This is the achievement of the cricketers, the achievement of the team management."