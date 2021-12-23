BCB announces BPL detalils: Champions to get BDT 1 crore, players' draft on 27 December

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 12:00 am
Players' draft of the tournament will take place on 27 December. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed it through a press release on Wednesday. 

The eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the regular franchise-based T20 tournament in the country, will begin on 21 January next year. Players' draft of the tournament will take place on 27 December. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed it through a press release on Wednesday. 

Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet will be the host venues for the six-team event. The final of the tournament is scheduled on 18 February. The tournament is scheduled to be played in double round robin format followed by three playoffs and the final. Each team must include three overseas players in the XI for a match.

A team can recruit one local player from any category as a direct signing prior to the players' draft. A team will be entitled to register a minimum of ten and a maximum of fourteen local players. Except for the one direct signing, all other local players must be obtained from the players' draft.

The six teams will represent Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Cumilla, Sylhet and Barishal. Dhaka will be owned by Rupa Fabrics Ltd & Marn Steel Ltd (Consortium) while Delta Sports Limited (Akhtar Group) will own the Chattogram-based side. 

Comilla Legends Ltd will own the Cumilla team and Khulna will be owned by Mind Tree Ltd. Pragoti Green Auto Rice Mills Ltd and Fortune Shoes Limited will claim the ownership of Sylhet and Barishal-based teams respectively. c

Local players of the A category have been priced at BDT 70 lakh while overseas players of the same category will get USD 75 thousand (BDT 64.3 lakh). There are six categories for the local players and five for the overseas players.

Prize money for the winner of the tournament will be BDT 1 crore while the runner-up team will get BDT 50 lakh.

